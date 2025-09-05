Taylor Swift to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Amid Travis Kelce’s 13th Game of Championship?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently made headlines for getting engaged after dating each other for two years. Amid buzz over their wedding, fans are also excited to see the musician perform at the Super Bowl Halftime event, which is set to open in 2016.

Before the engagement announcement, the Bad Karma singer joined her beau and the NFL star on his podcast episode.

While the audience loved the pair’s banter and cutesy moments, they also picked up on Swift’s obsession with sourdough. Though nothing was clarified, the fans connected her statements to the mascot of the San Francisco 49ers.

Adding to the fans’ anticipation, the NFL commissioner has commented on the buzz about Swift’s Super Bowl Halftime performance.

NFL commissioner on Taylor Swift’s potential performance at Super Bowl

The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, sat down for a conversation with NBC’s Today show, where he described the singer as a “special, special talent.” He went on to state that Swift would always be welcome in the NFL.

When asked about the Love Story crooner’s appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime event, the authoritative person said, “It’s a maybe.” Further deflating the questions, Roger went on to joke that the rest of the decisions are on Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who have been producing the event in recent years.

Goodell explained, “I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.”

Meanwhile, if Swift heads to the stage for a Super Bowl Halftime performance, it will be special for the fans and Travis Kelce in multiple ways. Kelce will be playing his 13th game of the championship, which coincides with the musician’s lucky number. Additionally, the singer will mark her first performance as a fiancée to the Kansas City Chiefs player.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023, after meeting a couple of months before.

