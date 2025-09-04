Karan Johar says ‘every film has its own time and fate’ while making heartbreaking confession over Takht being shelved

Karan Johar is one of the well-acclaimed directors in the industry. While the Dharma Productions co-head last took the filmmakers’ chair for Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, he spoke about being heartbroken over his period drama, Takht, being shelved.

Johar recently attended the trailer launch event of Mirai-Super Yodha, where he revealed that various factors, including the pandemic, affected the movie, leading to the project never going on the floors.

The announcement of Takht many years ago had filled the fans with excitement. The makers had also unveiled a star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Karan Johar on Takht getting shelved

While at the event, the director went on to share his thoughts on his period drama, Takht, getting shelved. Johar revealed, "I was going to make a feature film (Takht) that was historical. As a result of various circumstances, including the pandemic, production on that film was halted. I researched that film for two and a half years and wrote that film.”

He further added, "It was just very heartbreaking when I couldn't make it at that time. So I did dabble. Every film has its own time and fate... So hopefully in my trajectory there will be such a film.”

Takht, which was announced in August 2018, was to be set in the Mughal era, showcasing the relationship between the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

Meanwhile, the director-producer is currently focused on upcoming projects, including Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, featuring Kartik Aaryan.

