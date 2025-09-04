BTS’ V and Jungkook show off buff physiques in gym trainer vlog, latter debuts new shoulder ink

Post-military BTS is muscular and stronger. Jungkook and V could be seen in the latest vlog shared by gym trainer Choi Hanjin, who is said to be providing personal training to the latter. It is known that they were accompanied by some personal trainers to the US, where the team stayed for a couple of months working on their upcoming new album. The two showed off their gym outfits, as well as shared words of praise for their trainer.

Take a look at V and Jungkook training together

Choi Hanjin can be seen welcoming the two youngest members of the team to the video. Dressed in their training gear, Jungkook and V clapped their hands with warm enthusiasm in the YouTube clip. The older one opens up with, “To be honest, he’s our PT (personal training) teacher,” referring to the individual workout session that he undertakes with Choi Hanjin. “I wanted to say hi to you. More than with Seonho (instructor Ma Sunho) and Jungkook, most of the time I have worked out with you (Choi Hanjin),” shared V.

Jungkook added, “I’ve been learning [from him] lately.” The two earned praises from the gym trainer himself, who praised their sports skills, “If I tell them, they absorb it right away.” As he continued speaking about an upcoming competition, amazed by his muscles, the two BTS members touched his massive arms in wonder. He gained the support of the two singers who wished for his first placement at the event.

Kim Taehyung even went ahead and flexed his bulked-up back muscles in front of the camera, boasting the hard work put in by the trainer and himself. They ended the shot of their appearance with words of encouragement on both sides. Fans who checked out the video were not only happy with the new look of V and Jungkook from the gym, but also the fact that they were able to spot some new tattoo work on the younger one’s upper arm and shoulder.

Soon, comparison photos of Jungkook’s old arm sleeve to the new one appeared, praising his choice of ink work.



