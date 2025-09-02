Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari nets Rs 4 crore on discounted Tuesday, approaches Rs 35 crore mark

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, is holding up fairly at the box office. The movie met with mixed word-of-mouth, which is hampering its business potential. Had the romantic comedy drama opened to a superlative audience reception, things would have been much better. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari opened with Rs 6.85 crore net and smashed a total of Rs 26 crore in its opening weekend, earning Rs 9 crore and Rs 10.15 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

It collected Rs 3 crore on the first Monday, with Buy-One-Get-One offers. As per estimates, the movie has registered a reasonable jump on Tuesday, due to the blockbuster pricing all over the nation in the national chains.

Param Sundari adds Rs 4 crore on Tuesday, cume nears the Rs 35 crore mark

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Param Sundari collected Rs 4 crore on the first Tuesday, recording a jump of 33 percent on the previous day. The romantic comedy drama crossed the Rs 30 crore mark and now stands at Rs 33 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Sidharth Malhotra starrer now needs to hold strongly in the coming days. It is likely to wrap its opening week around Rs 36.5 to Rs 38 crore net. However, it will be interesting to see if the makers opt for a BOGO offer on Wednesday and Thursday, too.

Day-Wise box office collections of Param Sundari at the Indian box office:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 10.15 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 33.00 crore net

The box office fate of Param Sundari might not be favorable, but the makers won't get any losses as they have already locked a good non-theatrical deal, making it a safe venture.

Param Sundari in cinemas

Param Sundari is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. The movie will face Baaghi 4 from September 5 onwards.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

