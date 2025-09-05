Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4: Theatrical disaster or blockbuster in the making? 9 Fan reviews to check out before watching film

Tiger Shroff is back with the fourth film in the Baaghi franchise. A franchise that sees him in a power-packed, rugged and raw avatar had fans eagerly waiting for the fourth film to release on the big screens. And now that the film is finally out, social media is buzzing with netizens praising the actor and the film. But there are some negative reviews as well. Keep scrolling to read all the tweets in case you are wondering whether to watch the film that also stars Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa.

Netizens reacting to Baaghi 4

Taking to their X handle, one f the fan wrote, “Baaghi 4 is a disaster Action Jackson is sholay in front of this tatti.” Another fan wrote, “Tiger Shroff has always been fire, but in Baaghi 4 he’s gone full beast mode! You can see it in his eyes—he’s coming for the throne and nothing can stop him! Tiger Shroff’s energy is on another level! Every move screams perfection — Bollywood’s ultimate action-dance icon. Baaghi 4 is already a blockbuster in the making!”

These tweets were followed by others like, “HAS DONE HIS WORK THE FILM IS REALLY GOOD THE STORY IS ENGAGING FIGHT SCENES ARE AMAZING AND FEELS INTENSE AND NOT IMPOSED SUPPORTING CAST IS AMAZING SONGS ARE VERY GOOD IT'S A SUPERHIT MOVIE, Forget Marco, forget Animal REAL BAAP OF ALL BRUTAL MOVIES = Baaghi 4. Tiger gonna set theatres on fire.”

CBFC makes 23 cuts in Baaghi 4

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC's Examination Committee made several cuts to both the visuals and audio in Baaghi 4, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. They focused particularly on violent scenes, deleting multiple and replacing a few. 5 audios have been muted from Baaghi 4.

A scene of Tiger Shroff standing on a coffin was deleted, while a one-second shot where a character lights a cigarette from a 'niranjan diya' is among many other scenes that have been removed. The final runtime of Baaghi 4 is 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 5 seconds.

