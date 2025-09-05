Box Office: Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam hits Rs 50 crore mark, becomes third consecutive film of Lalettan to achieve feat in 2025

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead, along with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, has entered the Rs 50 crore club at the worldwide box office. The Malayalam movie, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, has emerged as a big success for the makers, despite facing a box office clash with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen's sensational blockbuster Lokah Chapter One- Chandra.

The feel-good drama turned hat-trick for Mohanlal this year for hitting the half-century mark, following his previous two releases, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Both movies didn't stop at the Rs 50 crore mark but went on to hit the double century mark separately during their theatrical runs.

Hridayapoorvam grosses Rs 4.25 crore on Day 8, wraps extended opening week with a bang

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam kicked off with Rs 8.40 crore on its opening day. It further collected Rs 7.95 crore on the second day and Rs 8.75 crore on the third day. The movie wrapped its 4-day long weekend at Rs 33.10 crore gross globally, with Rs 8 crore coming on Day 4.

The movie further witnessed a strong hold on the weekdays and collected Rs 4.95 crore on the first Monday, followed by Rs 4.90 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4.35 crore on Thursday. As per estimates, the Mohanlal starrer raked in another Rs 4.25 crore today on Day 8, wrapping its extended opening week at an impressive figure of Rs 51.55 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Day-wise box office collection of Hridayapoorvam in opening week:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 8.40 crore 2 Rs 7.95 crore 3 Rs 8.75 crore 4 Rs 8.00 crore 5 Rs 4.95 crore 6 Rs 4.90 crore 7 Rs 4.35 crore 8 Rs 4.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 51.55 crore

Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

