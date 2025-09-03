Highest Grossing female-led South Indian films worldwide: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah tops, Anushka Shetty still dominates

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has taken the box office by storm. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Malayalam movie is witnessing a historic run at the box office, especially for female-led films. The superhero movie, directed by Dominic Arun, has topped all the charts and emerged as the highest-grossing female-led movie from South India. The superhero movie took just 6 days to smash the top spot. Let's take a look at all the previous record holders whom Lokah surpassed at the worldwide box office.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra surpasses Mahanati to claim #1 spot

Bankrolled by Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra surpassed Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati at the global box office. The movie grossed over Rs 93 crore in just 6 days and dethroned the Nag Ashwin directorial from the top spot.

For the uninitiated, the 2018 biographical drama, Mahanati, grossed over Rs 84.50 crore during its entire run and became a huge blockbuster. It now rests in the second spot.

Anushka Shetty dominates the top-grossing female-led movies in South

Interestingly, all the remaining three spots in the Top highest-grossing female-led South Indian films belong to one actress- Anushka Shetty. Her 2015 movie Rudhrama Devi is currently the third-highest-grossing female-led movie, with a global collection of Rs 82 crore. It made an All-Time Record during its release.

At the fourth spot, Shetty's 2009 movie Arundhati rests with Rs 68.50 crore worldwide cume, which was also an All-Time Record in the history of Telugu cinema. And the fifth spot also belongs to Anushka Shetty's 2018 movie Bhaagamathie, which was a horror thriller. Later remade in Hindi as Durgamati, the Anushka Shetty starrer collected Rs 64 crore in its entire run.

All eyes are now on the release of Ghaati, another Anushka Shetty starrer, which has the potential to set new records at the box office.

Highest-Grossing South Indian Female-Led Films

Sr No. Movies Box Office 1 Lokah Chapter One- Chandra Rs 93.00* crore (6 days est.) 2 Mahanati Rs 84.50 crore 3 Rudhrama Devi Rs 82.00 crore 4 Arundhati Rs 68.50 crore 5 Bhaagamathie Rs 64.00 crore

Lokah Chapter One in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

