The Conjuring 4 Advance Booking: Hollywood horror movie sells 1 lakh tickets in top National Chains in India, set for record start

Hollywood horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is all set to hit the cinemas very soon. Serving as the ninth film in The Conjuring Universe, the movie is the last film in the franchise. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the lead, the horror movie opened its advance sales on Tuesday, three days before the release.

As of 10 PM, September 3, The Conjuring: Last Rites has sold over 1 lakh tickets in the top three National Chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The supernatural movie is going very strong in advance bookings. With 1 day still in hand, The Conjuring has good chances of hitting the 2 lakh mark in the pre-bookings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites set for a banger start in India, clash with Baaghi 4

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to open with a strong opening of Rs 15 crore gross at the Indian box office. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the movie will establish the biggest opening record for the franchise in India. Currently, The Nun holds the biggest opening day record in India, with a figure of Rs 10 crore gross.

The fourth installment of The Conjuring Franchise is clashing with the Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer Baaghi 4 and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. Interestingly, the movie is performing better than its rival releases in the advance bookings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites in cinemas from September 5

The Conjuring: Last Rites is releasing in cinemas on September 5. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

