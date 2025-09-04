Baaghi 4 Advance Booking: Tiger Shroff's action entertainer sells 60,000 tickets in top National Chains, eyes decent start

Last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff is returning to the screens this weekend, with Baaghi 4. The action-packed, gory entertainer stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa are playing the two female leads. The advance booking of Baaghi 4 opened on September 2, three days before the release. Here's a look at how the movie is performing in the advance sales.

As of 10 PM (September 3), Baaghi 4 has recorded around 60,000 admissions in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The movie still has one day in its kitty to show some surge and take the advance booking closer to the Rs 1 lakh mark. As per current trends, it is expected to close its pre-bookings around 90,000 admissions.

Baaghi 4 eyes a decent start of Rs 9 crore in India

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home production Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is recording better advance booking than Tiger Shroff's last few releases. The action drama, directed by A Harsha, is expected to take an opening in the vicinity of Rs 8.50 crore to Rs 9.50 crore at the Indian box office.

This is a decent opening for Tiger Shroff, seeing the record of his post-pandemic releases. However, it is far lower than the previous Baaghi installments. For the record, Baaghi 2 (2018) opened with Rs 25 crore while Baaghi 3 (2020) took a start of Rs 17.50 crore net in India.

Baaghi 4 to clash with multiple releases

The fate of Baaghi 4 depends on its word-of-mouth and audience reception. If the movie manages to receive a positive reception, it will sail through a favourable verdict by the end of its theatrical run. However, the movie isn't releasing solo at the box office. It will have to face clashes with multiple releases, including The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files, and Lokah Chapter One- Chandra (Hindi).

The movie is hitting the cinemas on Teacher's Day, September 5, 2025. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

