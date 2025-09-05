Vash Level 2 Box Office: Gujarati supernatural film maintains steady run, nets Rs 8.60 crore in 9 days

Vash Level 2, starring Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, and Monal Gajjar, is performing well at the box office. Released on August 27 (Wednesday), the movie enjoyed a 5-day long weekend. The movie took one of the biggest openings of all time for a Gujarati movie, netting around Rs 1.70 crore. Vash 2 further witnessed a good extended opening weekend of Rs 5.75 crore net.

The horror flick remained steady on the weekdays. It collected Rs 65 lakh on the first Monday and then jumped on Tuesday due to the discounted ticket prices. The movie netted around Rs 90 lakh on Tuesday, followed by Rs 65 lakh each on Wednesday and Thursday, taking its total cume to Rs 8.60 crore net at the Indian box office.

Vash 2 set to hit the Rs 10 crore mark soon

The Janki Bodiwala starrer Vash Level 2 is all set to cross the Rs 10 crore mark soon at the box office. The movie met with positive word-of-mouth which is driving its business. However, it should have recorded much better trends given the superb response it received.

Let's see how the movie performs further at the box office.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Vash Level 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 1.10 crore 2 Rs 75 lakh 3 Rs 75 lakh 4 Rs 1.40 crore 5 Rs 1.75 crore 6 Rs 65 lakh 7 Rs 90 lakh 8 Rs 65 lakh 9 Rs 65 lakh (est.) Total Rs 8.60 crore net in 9 days

Vash Level 2 in cinemas

Vash Level 2 is now playing in a cinema near you. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

