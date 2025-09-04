5 Times Rishi Kapoor spoke about son Ranbir Kapoor: From calling him ‘better actor’ to admitting they are poles apart

Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest gems Bollywood ever had. His versatility was evident from the roles he chose to portray on the silver screen. While he was often vocal about his opinions on Bollywood and societal issues, he also never shied away from speaking about his son, Ranbir Kapoor.

From giving an insight into the bond with his son to being his most difficult critic, the late actor often made headlines. Here are five memorable moments when the Kapoor & Sons actor spoke about the Brahmastra star.

1. Rishi Kapoor called Ranbir Kapoor a better actor than him

Rishi Kapoor was one of Ranbir Kapoor’s toughest critics—but also his biggest fan. In several interviews, he praised his natural acting ability, calling him "a better actor than me." He often cited Rockstar and Barfi! as performances he genuinely admired, saying Ranbir had “a flair and honesty on screen that was beyond his years.”

2. Rishi Kapoor on being poles apart from Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was often vocal about the differences in nature he had with his son. During an interview, he confessed, “Ranbir is very docile, he never gets angry. I have never seen him lose his temper. I have never seen that side to him. Ranbir and I are poles apart. He is calm and patient, while I’m fiery and impulsive.”

3. Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor’s love life

There was a time when Ranbir Kapoor’s love life used to always make headlines. When Rishi Kapoor was asked about what he thinks of all this, he replied, “I feel very good. If he doesn't do it now, when will he do it? At my age? He is very organic and very correct. There is nothing wrong with it. I do not know which of them are his girlfriends. He has never told me that this one is my girlfriend. But I assume at his age, he will not have a girlfriend but girlfriends.”

4. Rishi Kapoor on maintaining a glass wall between him and his son

Giving an insight into his relationship with son Ranbir, Rishi once said, “Main jaanta hoon ki is film industry aise bahut se parents hai jo apne bacchon ko dost jaese maante hai. Mera rishta mere baap ke saath kabhi aisa nahi tha. Maine jaan bujh k yeh rishta maine apne bete se bhi nahi rakkha. Ho sakta hai ki humare beech mein ek sheesha ki deewar hai.” (I know there are many parents in the film industry who consider their children as their friends. I never had such a relationship with my father. I intentionally didn’t have a relationship like that with my son. Maybe there is a glass wall between us.)

5. Rishi Kapoor on legacy and expectations

Rishi often stated he didn’t want Ranbir to carry the burden of the Kapoor legacy. “He has to make his own name. I did it. So should he,” he said.

