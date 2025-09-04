Jolly LLB 3: Court rejects plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film for depicting lawyers in 'disrespectful manner'

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is set to release on September 15. A few days ago, reports emerged that the film had landed in legal trouble after a petition was filed by Pune-based lawyers, seeking a ban on Jolly LLB 3. The lawyers claimed that the film depicted the legal profession in a derogatory manner and insulted the judiciary. Due to this, Akshay and Arshad were summoned. However, now the court has announced its verdict and rejected the plea against Jolly LLB 3.

Court dismisses plea against Jolly LLB 3

According to an India Today report, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition seeking a ban on Jolly LLB 3. The report says that Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh reviewed Jolly LLB 3's trailers, teasers and concluded that there was nothing objectionable to justify the Court's intervention.

On September 2, the court declared, "We have also gone through the lyrics of the song ‘Bhai Vakeel Hai’ and we do not find anything which may interfere in the practice of the legal profession by genuine advocates."

Jay Vardhan Shukla, who filed the petition against the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer, argued before the court that the film depicts lawyers and the legal profession in a derogatory manner.

Shukla claimed that the trailer and songs have already started prejudicing the minds of practising advocates and causing serious harm to the judiciary.

In response, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey examined the plea's maintainability. They highlighted that the petitioner had not submitted any representation to the appropriate authority regarding the film. It was further argued that, under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, those dissatisfied with online content must first approach the intermediary or publisher. Agreeing with the Union of India’s objection, the Court dismissed the petition.

For the uninformed, a petition was filed against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3. In the view of the lawyers who filed the plea, the film depicts the legal profession in a derogatory manner and insults the judiciary. They strongly objected to the use of the word "mamu" in a dialogue referring to a judge.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi were summoned to appear before the court on August 28, 2025.

Speaking about the film, Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release on big screens on September 19, 2025.

