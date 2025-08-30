Param Sundari Review: New mom Kiara Advani praises husband Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's efforts amid audience's mixed opinions

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are currently basking in the mixed reviews their recently released film Param Sundari has been getting. The duo have been sharing fan and critic reviews on their social media handles. Recently, the actor shared one of the much-awaited reviews of his film that has all our attention, and it is of none other than his wife and new mom, Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani praises Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara Advani shared a long note after watching hubby Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari. The new mom may be busy with the responsibilities in her life, but that did not stop her from catching up and cheering for the film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The Shershaah actress called it a "feel-good rom-com that will leave you with the biggest smile."

Praising her husband, she wrote, “Param was pure magic on screen – you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch perfect, your comic timing made it even more memorable. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara wrote, “Sundari is such a cutieeee and your performance was so endearing, you looked absolutely stunning.” Sidharth made sure to reshare this review on his Instagram stories along with 2 red heart emojis.

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara Advani was last seen in the recently released War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also received mixed reviews from audiences. There have not been any new film announcements. She was supposed to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3, but had to step out due to her pregnancy.

Currently, she is on a maternity break post delivering her daughter and first child with Sidharth Malhotra.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is co-written by Aarsh Vora. Dinesh Vijan produced it under the banner of Maddock Films. The film’s musical tracks and background scores are composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran handled the cinematography, while Manish Pradhan served as the editor.

The romantic comedy drama was initially slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025, but was later postponed to August 29, 2025.

