Newswrap, September 4: The Conjuring 4 storms Indian box office, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite

From Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's reunion after 6 years to The Conjuring: Last Rites' phenomenal advance booking in India, here are the top headlines of the day.

Pawan Kalyan's OG sets new record at US box office

Pawan Kalyan's OG became the first Indian movie to hit the USD 1 million mark at the North American pre-sales for premiere shows, 21 days ahead of the release. The movie is witnessing a historic advance booking at the US box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites records biggest pre-sales of 2025 in Indian National Chains

The final instalment of The Conjuring Franchise registered the best pre-sales of 2025 in India. The horror movie stormed past the previous record holder Chhaava (223K) and sold over 225K tickets in the top national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day.

Hridayapoorvam crosses Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Mohanlal's feel-good drama Hridayapoorvam crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It became Lalettan's third consecutive hit and third consecutive entry in the half-century club this year, following L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Rajinikanth's Coolie gets OTT release date

After smashing around Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office, Rajinikanth's crime action drama Coolie is all set to stream on the digital platform. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will stream on Prime Video from September 11 onwards in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version will be released later on.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite onscreen after 6 years

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to share screens after 6 years. The rumored couple have been roped in to star opposite each other in Rahul Sankritya’s upcoming film. They previously worked together in Geetha Govindam, which was released in 2018, and a year later in Dear Comrade.

