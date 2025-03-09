Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. Texting Amid Their Possible MCU Collab? Here's What Last of Us Star Shared

Will there be more spiciness that will come into the picture when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Only time can tell as Pedro Pascal, who will play Mister Fantastic in Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Robert Downey Jr, who will portray Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, have been reportedly texting each other.

This information was shared by the Gladiator II actor himself when he was having a conversation with ScreenRant during the recent SXSW event. The journalist asked the actor, "Who's tougher to keep secret for, Marvel or Last of US?"

Pedro stated that he sucked at both, adding that he tells his Uber drivers everything. The journalist then asked if he were Pedro's driver, would he discover all about the Fantastic Four? To this, Pedro told him to ask whatever he wanted to know.

Advertisement

The performer was asked if he had spoken to the Iron Man actor. He revealed that Downey had texted him that day. He went on to elaborate that the Oppenheimer star sent him a selfie. Pedro stated that he needed to look at that selfie again, when the journalist asked if RDJ was wearing the Dr. Doom mask.

According to the outlet's article, the thrilling announcement was rolled out at the 2024 San Diego Comic-con that Pedro and the other characters from First Steps will also be featured in Doomsday. Additionally, First Steps seems to be the venture where Doctor Doom may debut as well, per the report.

Advertisement

Both Pascal and Downey starred ventures will be one of the most important ones in the MCU. As ScreenRant mentions in their article, the dynamic between Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom remains essential for both of the characters' storylines.

This seemingly makes it very significant that both performers have that relationship.

And in the classic fashion of the beloved franchise, one may not know what surprises may be in store for both of these characters.

As far as Fantastic Four: First Steps goes, it will be released on big screens this year on July 25. When it comes to Avengers: Doomsday, the venture is expected to hit theatres in 2026.