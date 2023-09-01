Jawan off to an extraordinary start in advance booking; Shah Rukh Khan film over 50,000 tickets in no time

After the historic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back to entertain the audience with the Atlee directed Jawan. As the film is ready to hit the big screen on September 7, the makers opened the advance bookings today morning, and the tickets are already selling like hot cup cakes. Within 2 and a half hours, Jawan has sold nearly 50,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

Jawan looks to create history on opening day

If this pace continues, the film will end up selling over 1.20 lakh tickets for the opening day alone by the end of Friday, topping the record of 1.17 lakh tickets sold by Pathaan on the first day of tickets going live for sale. The demand is historic and the initial response to advance bookings indicates an earth-shattering, record-breaking opening for this Shah Rukh Khan film. While the estimates are already making rounds in the industry for the opening day, the film could top all the predictions and do something unbelievable on the day of its release.

A start of Rs 60 crore nett seems to be locked for Jawan at this point of time in Hindi language alone and there is a chance of hitting an even bigger number, which we shall know based on the pace that the film gathers in advance bookings over the next few days. Some of the single screens have also opened the bookings for Jawan and the tickets there are also selling like the most awaited event spectacle of the year.

It's Shah Rukh Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan, as Jawan to challenge Pathaan

The craze is at an all-time high and Jawan seems to be on its way to do something that none could imagine if the initial euphoria is anything to go by. The target for Jawan will be to top the overall advance booking of Pathaan in the three national chains, as the Republic Day release had sold over 5 lakh tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. With Jawan, SRK will be looking to defeat himself and claim the top spot.

These are still early days but the craze has to be seen to be believed, as one call to exhibitors of national chains and single screens and you would know about the pressure that’s there in the market for Jawan. It’s Shah Rukh Khan in an out-and-out mass film, a zone that the audience has not seen him in before and the response just shows the curiosity in the audience to see SRK in this zone over the last 30 years. The king is roaring big and this is just the beginning.

