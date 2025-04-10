Box Office: Top 5 highest Tamil worldwide opening weekend grossers in pre-sales; where does Good Bad Ugly stand?

Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited action entertainer Good Bad Ugly has officially released today in theaters around the world. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and co-stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. It is believed to mark the successful comeback of Ajith at the box office after his recent failure Vidaamuyarchi.

As the film celebrates its much-awaited release after a good reception in its pre-sales, let’s take a look at where it stands among the highest-grossing Tamil movies in worldwide advance booking for the opening weekend.

1. Leo

Leo was one of the most-hyped Tamil movies ever in recent times, marking the second collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay with director Lokesh Kanagaraj along with his introduction to the LCU. The film grossed a massive sum of over Rs 188 crores worldwide for its opening weekend, being the highest-grossing Tamil film during its advance booking stage.

2. The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT, another Thalapathy Vijay film takes the second spot in this list. The film was directed by Venkat Prabhu and featured Vijay in a double role. This much-hyped action entertainer grossed over Rs 108 crore for its global opening weekend.

3. Vettaiyan

The Rajinikanth starrer 2024 release Vettaiyan marked the actor’s immediate next mass entertainer after his previous blockbuster Jailer. Though the film did surpass the hype of Jailer, it remained a lower grosser than Vijay starrer The GOAT and Leo in its pre-sales stage. The film was directed by T.J. Gananavel and grossed over Rs 60 crore worldwide as its opening weekend advance sales.

4. Good Bad Ugly

The latest Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly has passed through its advance booking stage and surpassed the hype of Ajith’s previous release Vidaamuyarchi. This Adhik Ravichandran directorial collected Rs 47.25 crore globally as its advance booking for the opening weekend, surpassing his previous box office failure by just a small margin. Out of this huge total, tickets worth Rs 32.79 crore have been booked for its initial weekend only in Tamil Nadu.

5. Vidaamuyarchi

The top 5 list ends with another Ajith Kumar film Vidaamuyarchi securing the position of 5th highest Tamil worldwide opening weekend grosser in its advance booking. The film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni and was one of the most-awaited Ajith Kumar movies of all time with a total pre-sales gross of Rs 46.5 crore before its theatrical release.

Top 5 highest grossing Tamil films in worldwide opening weekend advance booking

Movie Advance Booking gross Leo Rs 188 crore The Greatest Of All Time Rs 108 crore Vettaiyan Rs 60 crore Good Bad Ugly Rs 47.25 crore Vidaamuyarchi Rs 46.5 crore

