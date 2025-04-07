Did you know Shah Rukh Khan ‘personally called’ Kartik Aaryan to congratulate him for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Latter says, ‘Incredibly…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. Whoever meets the actor calls him their favorite. And now, Kartik Aaryan recently recalled how the superstar ‘personally called’ him during an event and congratulated him for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He also called SRK ‘incredibly warm and kind.’

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Kartik Aaryan shared a heartwarming moment with Shah Rukh Khan, revealing the superstar’s generous spirit. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan is incredibly warm and kind. Whenever I meet him, he always discusses my films that he has watched."

He added, "For instance, after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, when we met during an event, he personally called me over to compliment the film, mentioning how much he enjoyed it." The gesture left a lasting impression on Kartik, who called SRK’s genuine appreciation and humility ‘truly admirable.’

Kartik was also asked if he agreed with Shah Rukh Khan's belief that one must be a good human being to be a good actor. He shared that acting is a deeply emotional craft, and to truly excel, one must be able to fully feel and express a range of emotions.

He added that it’s this emotional depth that allows an actor to deliver authentic performances. He also shared that being an emotional person not only elevates one’s artistry but also contributes to personal growth, ultimately making them a better human being in the process.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all set for his upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It will be directed by Sameer Vidhwans and will also star Ananya Panday. The film is slated for a Valentine's Day 2026 release and marks Kartik's first collaboration with Karan Johar.

Apart from this, he will be leading a high-concept comedy franchise directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, which will be produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain, exclusively reported by Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his much-awaited action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that King is expected to begin filming in Mumbai around May or June, with major international schedules planned across Europe.

