Box Office: Ajith Kumar rules Tamil industry with top 2 highest opening grossers of Kollywood in 2025

The Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar is currently ruling in theaters globally with his latest release, Good Bad Ugly. The commercial entertainer has officially released today, featuring Trisha Krishnan in the lead, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film marks the comeback of Ajith Kumar after his recent failure this year, Vidaamuyarchi. Even though the film was a big failure, it was one of the most hyped movies of Ajith Kumar, which secured a largely successful opening.

Released in January, the Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi scored the highest opening of the year for a Tamil film. Vidaamuyarchi gave Ajith Kumar the 2nd biggest opening of his career after Valimai with an India gross of Rs 32.10 crore. Out of this sum, the home market of Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 25.50 crore. The film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni, which also starred Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

As for Good Bad Ugly, this commercial entertainer is set to replace Vidaamuyarchi in 2 positions - as the highest opening Tamil movie of the year and as the 2nd highest opener of Ajith Kumar’s career, once again, after Valimai. For this latest Adhik Ravichandran directorial, the opening day gross is supposed to stand with an India gross of over Rs 34 crore.

The hype for this latest Ajith Kumar release was always there, elevated, especially after the trailer was released. Right from its booking, its box office rage was clear, and with the highest Tamil opening of the year, its hype was justified. For several stars, their box office potential fell after a dud, while Ajith Kumar enjoyed a reverse case.

After the big failure of Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar came back on the big screen after nearly just 3 months with the action thriller Good Bad Ugly. Though the film has not seen any downward trend in its box office potential until now, it instead crossed the last release of Ajith, even if it's just a small margin.

If Good Bad Ugly turns out to be a success in the long run, an even better trend could be seen for the future releases of Ajith Kumar, which could lead to even bigger records. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

