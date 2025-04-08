Jaat Advance Bookings Box Office: Sunny Deol's upcoming actioner witnesses good ticketing movement on pre-sales opening

Jaat Advance Bookings Box Office: Check your calendars, as Jaat is all set to arrive in cinemas in two days. In the upcoming film, Sunny Deol plays the titular role. It also stars Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda in crucial roles. Ahead of its release, the makers have opened the advance bookings of the actioner. Jaat has shown good ticketing movement on pre-sales opening.

Advertisement

Jaat Begins Its Advance Ticket Sales With Good Movement

Slated to be released on April 10, 2025, Jaat has begun its journey of pre-sales starting today. On the first day of advance bookings, the Sunny Deol-starrer has witnessed good ticketing movement in top national chains, including PVR Inox and Cinepolis, across India.

Going by the trends, mass centers look to be on board for the upcoming action flick. The film is expected to take away the screens of Salman Khan's new release, Sikandar, which has been maintaining a poor run at the box office.

Jaat Expects Rs 10 Crore Opening On Thursday

With around 48 hours to go, Jaat is likely to open at Rs 10 crore on the first day of its release. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's movie has two days to sell tickets in pre-sales. Some cinegoers would opt for on-the-spot bookings.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is expected to receive good footfalls, especially from those who are his die-hard fans and the ones who like action movies in general. It is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, which backed Pushpa 2: The Rule last year.

Advertisement

The teaser and trailer of Jaat have received positive word of mouth on the Internet. Moreover, cinephiles are excited to watch Sunny Deol as Jaat locking horns with Randeep Hooda's antagonist character, Ranatunga.

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical return after two years. The celebrated actor last worked in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in 2023. The Gadar sequel turned out to be an all-time blockbuster.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Opinion: Decoding Sunny Deol's Jaat opening day box office collection potential