Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 12: Salman Khan starrer sinks on second Thursday; gets impacted by Jaat's arrival

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 12: Released on March 30, Sikandar has spent more than 10 days at the box office. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who is cast as his on-screen wife. The mass action drama, which will soon complete two weeks, has been impacted by the arrival of Jaat on the 12th day.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar has failed to show any improvement during its theatrical run. The business of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has slowed after the release of Jaat while losing its screens to the Sunny Deol's flick.

Sikandar is heading towards its end run. Going by the morning trends, AR Murugadoss' directorial is expected to earn in the range of Rs 60 lakh on the second Thursday. The drop comes a day after Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture collected Rs 1.2 crore net at the box office.

Sikandar fetched Rs 98 crore net in India in 11 days. It is slowly moving towards the Rs 100 crore mark.

Sikandar should manage to sustain itself in the upcoming weekend. Salman Khan and Sathyaraj's movie is expected to end its theatrical run under Rs 100 crore. After the lifetime net business in India, it looks to stand behind Salman's last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The 2023 movie collected Rs 101.50 crore net at the box office during its theatrical run.

Sikandar had the potential to enter the Rs 200 crore club. However, the performance of the mass actioner didn't come out in its favor due to poor word of mouth for its narrative. Now, Jaat is expected to take away more screens of the holdover release in the coming days.

Backed under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar also features Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. Have you watched this Salman Khan film? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

