Jaat Opening Day Box Office Early Trends: Sunny Deol starrer takes a decent start; Aims at Rs 9.00 crore

The Sunny Deol-led Jaat has taken a decent start, with excellent response in the mass belts as early trends are indicating the first-day business in the range of Rs 8.50 crore to Rs 9.50 crore. The Gopichand Malineni directorial is so-so in multiplexes, but Sunny Deol is flexing his muscle power in the smaller centres. The single screens are showing gains with every passing show, and that’s a positive sign for Jaat to consolidate the decent start into good results over the extended weekend until Monday.

The top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are looking to collect around the Rs 3.50 crore mark, contributing 40 per-cent to the total business. The best-performing markets for Jaat include Rajasthan, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the Central Indian belt. East Punjab is surprisingly weak, and the hope is on this section also to come on board through the weekend, especially on Sunday and Monday. Mumbai and Delhi too could come on board the film on Saturday and Sunday, as there is some interest among the audience for the film at this point of time.

The early response is pretty decent from the target audience, and with no competition for the film in this space, the hope is on Jaat to record a run and reach a respectable number. The trajectory over the weekend will give an idea if the film has legs to hit a century or settle around the Rs 80 crore mark, but the film is acting as a good follow-up to Gadar 2 for Sunny Deol. The collections in B and C centres indicate a bumper start at all India level, but the business today is dominated by cities, where the business is on the lower side due to the genre. The footfalls of these markets might not reflect in numbers, as the tickets are priced at very reasonable levels.

The centres which seldom gets’ an audience are seeing collections due to Sunny Deol in a well-mounted action film, and it is always a great to smaller single screens to get back in the game. While the Rs 9 crore number might look small on the face value, the centres which have contributed to make it happen is what makes it a great achievement in today’s world, where business is driven by the urban belts. Jaat will see a dip in business on Friday, as there is slight holiday boost on Thursday, but the film should get back to the first day figures on Saturday, and then record the biggest day of business on Sunday, when mass actually takes up the film. The start is there, leading to sampling and it’s on the audience to turn up over the extended weekend.

Note: These are estimates based on very early trends and the actuals can be higher or lower depending on the final circuit figures

