Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Sunny Deol’s comeback film begins its journey on an average note

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 1: Jaat has finally arrived in cinemas. Led by Sunny Deol, the action thriller also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others in crucial roles. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the new release has started its journey on an average note.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is expected to have an average opening at the box office. Based on the morning trends, Sunny Deol-starrer is likely to open at around Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore on the first day. The final figures will also depend upon the walk-in bookings and word of mouth.

Advertisement

Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Jaat sold over 20,000 advance tickets in the top three national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. The average pre-sales has played a major role in bringing less than its expected opening. Before the makers started its advance bookings, Sunny Deol's comeback film was expected to earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

Jaat has been released on 3500 screens in national multiplexes, non-national chains, and single screens. It is Deol's second biggest movie after his 2023 movie, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The Gadar sequel, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster, was released on 3900 screens across India.

While the makers promoted Jaat through teaser, trailer, and posters on social media, it couldn't generate much-needed buzz like Sunny Deol's last release, Gadar 2 which was a sequel to the iconic movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The new action thriller couldn't create hype from its songs.

Jaat should improve in the upcoming days to have a successful opening weekend. It is competing with the holdover release, Sikandar. Will Sunny Deol's movie perform better than Salman Khan's film? Let's wait and watch.

Advertisement

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Sunny Deol-starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office: Sunny Deol's action thriller to release on 3500 screens in India; 2nd biggest movie for him after Gadar 2