Jawan Overseas Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees phenomenal advance sales three weeks prior to release

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and more has opened to a thunderous advance booking internationally, three weeks prior its release. It has opened in almost all traditional international markets on a historic note with tickets selling like hot cakes. The film is being seen as a true blue Pan-India film, made to cater to people of all ages and people speaking different languages. The units of Jawan have been showered with a lot of love, especially for the prevue. Traditional international centers like USA, UAE and UK have matched the numbers that Pathaan did a week before its release, three weeks in advance and that speaks volumes. The buzz that the film has generated internationally indicates that things in India won't be any different.

A Source Close To The Production Shares Why Jawan's Advance Bookings Have Been Fast-Tracked

A source close to the production house shared, “Advance booking for Jawan has commenced internationally across US, UAE, Oman, Australia, and Germany with more countries to follow soon. This distinctive move to initiate early advance bookings by International exhibitors for Jawan is generated by the phenomenal success of Pathaan and is also a reflection of the great numbers a Shah Rukh Khan's film garners historically in these regions. Normally they don’t open up this early for other films, but due to the interest and demand from exhibitors globally it has been fast-tracked. As the advance bookings continue to roll out in other territories, it becomes evident that Jawan is a big ticket event film not only in India but also overseas. Witnessing such a surge in advance booking numbers is nothing short of encouraging, as it highlights the vital role major films play in fostering the growth of both the film industry and theatres alike."

Advertisement

International Fans And Viewers Join The Jawan Party By Securing Their Seats For The Film Almost A Month In Prior

Fans in nations where advance bookings have opened, have rushed to secure their seats for the much-awaited event film. The buzz is undeniable, with renowned cinema chains like Vox, AMC, Cinemark and more leading the charge by opening their booking portals. A historic opening day and opening weekend is on the cards if the pre-bookings are anything to go by

Watch the Jawan Prevue:

About Jawan

A man (Shah Rukh Khan) is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan:

Jawan will be releasing in theatres worldwide on the 7th of September, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open internationally and shall begin in India, around a week prior to release.

ALSO READ: Buzz: Details about Thalapathy Vijay’s possible cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayathara's Jawan revealed