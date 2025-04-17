Box Office: With Kesari 2 just around the corner, analyzing India net collections of Shaitaan starring R Madhavan

The next big Bollywood release in theaters worldwide comes in the form of Kesari Chapter 2. This Kesari (2019) sequel is a period courtroom drama helmed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is led by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan, all three playing lawyers on the big screen.

While Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday star in the film as protagonists fighting for the truth, R. Madhavan plays an antagonist in this much-awaited drama. Maddy played an antagonist on the big screen last time in the supernatural Bollywood horror film Shaitaan. As just a few hours are left before Kesari 2 releases in theaters, let’s analyze how the film performed at the box office:

The box office success of Shaitaan

Shaitaan was released in theaters in March 2024, just over one year ago. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl and starred Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and R. Madhavan as the lead. While Ajay Devgn portrayed the hero of the story along with the two leading ladies, R. Madhavan portrayed a terrifying antagonist.

The film gained hype after its trailer was released, when the audience got a glimpse of Madhavan’s much-loved villainous character in the movie, along with the theme of black magic. After its release, it continued gaining immense love from the audience and the critics visiting the theaters.

Watch the Shaitaan trailer

Shaitaan was a massive success in India, collecting Rs 148.75 crore, net, at the box office. This collection made the film one of the highest-grossing films of Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan’s careers. Additionally, Madhavan's performance in the movie is considered one of the best of his career. With him playing the antagonist once again in Kesari 2, the audience has huge expectations set for the actor in the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 releasing soon

The courtroom drama Kesari 2 stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It will be released on 18 April 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

