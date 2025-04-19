Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan's film expected to earn Rs 9 crore on Saturday

Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 2: Karan Johar's co-production, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, was released in theaters on April 18, 2025. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the legal drama has been certified as an A-rated movie with an approved run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Kesari 2 looks to earn Rs 9 crore today.

Helmed by filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 has arrived six years after the release of the original movie, Kesari. The courtroom drama started its journey on a decent note yesterday. It has now witnessed a growth on the first Saturday. As per early estimates, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to earn in the range of Rs 9 crore on the second day. The Akshay Kumar-starrer collected Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day. Kumar's previous movie Sky Force registered a double-digit opening figure, i.e., Rs 13.75 crore. However, it was aided by discounts and other factors.

Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the new release registered better collections than it normally would on the opening day, much thanks to the Good Friday holiday. The film should continue to grow on Sunday as well. This will ensure an acceptable opening weekend for the A-rated movie.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the courtroom drama chronicles the "untold story" of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is an adaptation from the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. In Bollywood, when considering only theatrical ventures, R Madhavan last featured in Shaitaan in 2024. Ananya Panday has made her theatrical comeback as a lead after two years since the 2023 release, Dream Girl 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

