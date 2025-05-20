Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 33: Akshay Kumar-led movie hopes to gain momentum with Tuesday discount offer

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 33: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has moved past one month of its release. It has managed to sustain itself well amid its competition at the box office. Led by Akshay Kumar, the courtroom drama is centered around C Sankaran Nair. Kesari 2 hopes to gain momentum with Tuesday's discount offer.

Released on April 18, 2025, coinciding with Good Friday, Kesari Chapter 2 has been running in cinemas for 33 days. It is currently moving forward in its fifth week. As per morning trends, on Day 33, the Akshay Kumar starrer will have a slight jump of 5 percent in its business. Yesterday, the legal drama earned Rs 30 lakh net collection, which brought its total earnings to Rs 89 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2, which also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, will utilize the Blockbuster Tuesdays ticket offer today. The offer allows the cinegoers to buy the tickets at subsidized rates, ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 149 at selected PVRInox theaters.

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, Kesari 2 will close its curtains soon. It is expected to finish its theatrical run in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore. Now that the historical crime drama has met another competition, Mission: Impossible 8, it is yet to be seen how Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial will perform in the last few days of its run.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is also locking horns with Raid 2, serves as the sequel to Kesari (2019). Going by its box office performance, Karan Johar's latest co-production is most likely to secure an average verdict at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

