Kesari Chapter 2 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama sells 8,000 tickets in top 3 national chains with 1 day in hand

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is gearing up for release very soon. The courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi unfolds a forgotten chapter from history and tells the unsung story of C Sankaran Nair. The movie has recorded a decent advance booking so far.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 sells 8,000 tickets in top national chains with 1 day in hand

Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the movie has recorded decent pre-sales by selling around 8,000 tickets in the top three multiplex chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. With one more day in hand, the movie will likely see a big surge in advances tomorrow.

It should aim to record around 40,000 admissions in the top national chains before the first show begins on Good Friday. For the unversed, the movie is releasing in cinemas this weekend, coinciding with a holiday on the occasion of Good Friday. The Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to witness a solid spot booking as walk-ins will drive the business of Kesari Chapter 2. The movie is expected to perform better than Akshay Kumar's recent releases.

The teaser and trailer were received well by the audience. Now, all eyes are on the audience reception. If the content of Kesari Chapter 2 resonates with the audience, the movie has the potential to sail through a successful theatrical run.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 to face Sunny Deol's Jaat

Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to take an opening of Rs 8 crore net on its debut day. It has enough ingredients to grow and post a healthy total over the weekend. However, much will depend on its reception against Sunny Deol's Jaat. The holdover release will be running in its second weekend, and it is likely to draw a significant audience to the cinemas.

The safe side is that both movies cater to different sections of the audience. That's the reason they can co-exist. Still, it will be interesting to see how Kesari 2 performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.