L2 Empuraan Box Office hype soars; Over 1.1 Million tickets Sold on BookMyShow

When a South film starts dictating the national box office conversation, you know something massive is unfolding. Earlier the likes of Baahubali, KGF and RRR have done that, and now Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, is doing just that. Unlike most regional films that dominate only in their home states, this Malayalam film is turning out to be a magnum opus in the making as it rewrites the rules by outperforming native-language films in various states.

The pre-sales numbers of L2 Empuraan on BookMyShow are nothing short of staggering. With over 1.1 million tickets already sold, the Mohanlal and Prithviraj starrer is outpacing even the biggest Indian releases. The film’s Telugu pre-sales are breaking records, with Hyderabad alone witnessing a massive ₹57.96 lakh in advance bookings for the first day. To put things in perspective, it is ahead of local Telugu releases like Mad Square (₹50.21L), Salman Khan's Sikandar (₹21.25L), and Nithiin's Robinhood (₹9.30L). The film’s weekend advance sales have already crossed ₹77 crores and are expected to breach ₹80+ crores by the evening; a number close to the lifetime earnings of past Malayalam blockbusters like Bheeshma Parvam, Kannur Squad, and RDX.

Not just the South, but L2 Empuraan is shaking up the national box office landscape, standing tall among India’s biggest pre-release ticket sales ever. With 11.29 lakh pre-sales, it has already surpassed major Bollywood and pan-Indian releases like Jawan (11.02L), Salaar (10.69L), and Animal (7.24L) as well. Other than Empuraan, only Pushpa 2 and Leo have had stronger pre-sales in recent times. This meteoric rise proves that the Lucifer sequel is no longer just a Malayalam film hitting the marquee, but a nationwide box office phenomenon in the making.

With its unprecedented pre-sales streak and its ever-growing hype, the stage is set for L2 Empuraan to shatter expectations upon release at multiple Box Offices across the nation. Will it redefine the pan-Indian box office dynamics, re-establishing Malayalam cinema’s hold beyond Kerala is something to be seen. Or will the opening weekend decide its true fate? One thing is certain; the storm has begun, and L2 Empuraan is right at the center of it.