2 Malayalam movies to watch in theaters this week: Mohanlal’s action sequel L2: Empuraan and Shine Tom Chacko’s Abhilasham
This week, two exciting Malayali movies are being released in theaters. Here’s everything you need to know about them.
The Malayalam film industry has consistently proven its mettle in bringing versatility to the big screen. This week, Mollywood is gearing up for two more films, promising wholesome entertainment and edge-of-the-seat thrills in equal measure.
So, without any further ado, check out these upcoming Malayalam movies to watch in theaters this week.
Malayalam movies to watch in theaters this week
L2: Empuraan
- Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh
- Release date: March 27
L2: Empuraan is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films finally releasing this week. Sequel to the 2019 hit film Lucifer, all eyes are on this action thriller bringing the peak of entertainment on the silver screen. The movie has already performed wonderfully in terms of its pre-sales at the box office.
Moreover, the trailer, posters, and other glimpses have already left the audiences spellbound. As for the plot, it starts where its prequel left and also offers a background to the pivotal characters Stephen Nedumpully and Zayed Masood.
Abhilasham
- Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Ashokan, Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Vasudev Sajeesh Marar
- Release date: March 29
Abhilasham marks another anticipated Malayalam romantic family drama on its way to entertain audiences with its theatrical release this week. The movie, with its stellar star cast, promises a new dose of entertainment, bringing new twists to the already popularised genre.
The movie strives to depict a heartfelt tale of love, longing and unspoken emotions, which are often overlooked within relationships. Childhood nostalgia is also a key part of Mollywood flicks.
Which one of these Malayalam movies in theaters this week would you bookmark to watch?
