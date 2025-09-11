Lokah Box Office 2 Weeks: Kalyani Priyadarshan's blockbuster film adds Rs 3 crore on Day 15, crosses Baahubali 2 in Kerala

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, along with Naslen and others, is storming the box office these days. The Malayalam superhero movie is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Debuted with Rs 2.70 crore, the movie continued to record a bigger business day than its opening for 14 consecutive days including today. Released on August 29, the movie has wrapped its second week at the box office, while entering the elite club on Malayalam land.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra wraps 2 weeks at Rs 74 crore, surpasses Baahubali 2 in Kerala

After recording a banger opening week of Rs 38.65 crore, the movie continued to gain traction in the second week as well and added Rs 35.05 crore to the tally. It grossed Rs 73.70 crore in its two weeks of theatrical run, with Rs 3.30 crore coming on the second Thursday.

With such an incredible run, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer surpassed the final earnings of Baahubali 2 in Kerala, which grossed Rs 72.10 crore during its release in 2017. The next target for Lokah is to cross Aavesham (Rs 76.10 crore) and Aadujeevitham (Rs 79.28 crore) to enter the top 5 biggest grossers in Kerala.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.40 crore 7 Rs 5.45 crore 8 Rs 6.20 crore 9 Rs 5.80 crore 10 Rs 7.30 crore 11 Rs 7.00 crore 12 Rs 5.10 crore 13 Rs 4.20 crore 14 Rs 3.50 crore 15 Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 74.70 crore gross

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Advance Booking: Japanese anime sells 1.60 lakh tickets in top National Chains, targets HISTORIC start