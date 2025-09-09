Lokah Worldwide Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero flick zooms past Rs 200 crore mark, becomes 4th highest-grossing Malayalam movie

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, is storming the box office left, right and center. The superhero movie is performing like a hurricane and setting new benchmarks with each passing day.

Released on August 29, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra kicked off on a good opening, in a clash with Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam. As its word-of-mouth spread, the movie turned into a new sensation among the audience. It witnessed a surreal trend further and stormed over Rs 200 crore mark today at the worldwide box office. It grossed Rs 108 crore from its domestic markets, while the rest, Rs 94 crore, came from overseas.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra hits double-century, turns 4th highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan on a budget of Rs 30 crore, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra recorded the second fastest double century at the global box office, following Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan. The superhero movie took only 13 days to smash the Rs 200 crore mark.

The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer also turned into the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time. The next target for Lokah is Lalettan's Thudarum, which earned around Rs 237 crore globally. Manjummel Boys holds the second spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time, with a lifetime cume of Rs 242 crore, while L2: Empuraan continues to rule at the top with Rs 265 crore gross.

Box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra:

Particulars Est. Gross Box Office Kerala Rs 68 crore Rest Of India Rs 40 crore Overseas Rs 94 crore Worldwide Rs 202 crore (est.) in 13 days

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

