Lokah Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer storms Rs 4 crore on Day 14, crosses Rs 70 crore in Kerala

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is doing very well at the box office. The superhero movie continues to score big post the Onam festive weekend. It added another Rs 4 crore to the tally on its second Wednesday, crossing the Rs 70 crore mark at the Kerala box office.

For the record, the movie opened with Rs 2.70 crore and collected Rs 38.65 crore in its 8-day extended opening week. It further recorded a banger weekend and smashed Rs 20.10 crore gross at the box office, entering the Rs 50 crore club in its second weekend.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra surpasses Manjummel Boys in Kerala

The superhero movie, directed by Dominic Arun, collected Rs 5.10 crore on its second Monday, followed by Rs 4.20 crore and Rs 4 crore on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The total cume of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra now stands at Rs 72.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office. With such an incredible theatrical run, Lokah has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Manjummel Boys (Rs 72 crore) in its home turf.

It will soon cross the final cumes of Baahubali 2, Aavesham, and Pulimurugan and enter the elite club of the Top 5 biggest grossers on Malayalam land.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.40 crore 7 Rs 5.45 crore 8 Rs 6.20 crore 9 Rs 5.80 crore 10 Rs 7.30 crore 11 Rs 7.00 crore 12 Rs 5.10 crore 13 Rs 4.20 crore 14 Rs 4.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 72.20 crore gross

Lokah in cinemas

