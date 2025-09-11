Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Advance Booking: Japanese anime sells 1.60 lakh tickets in top National Chains, targets HISTORIC start

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is turning into a new sensation at the Indian box office. The Japanese anime is witnessing a historic pre-sales, revolutionizing the anime genre in India. Serving as the 6th installment of the popular anime franchise, Infinity Castle is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow, on September 12.

Talking about its pre-sales, the anime has sold over 1.60 lakh tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day, as of 11 AM (September 11). With around 13 hours remaining, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is expected to see a massive surge in ticket sales and close its final advance in the range of 2.10 to 2.20 lakh admissions at the Indian box office.

Infinity Castle is set to secure the third spot among the biggest pre-sales of 2025 in the top multiplex chains, surpassing War 2, Saiyaara, Housefull 5, and others. It will remain only behind Chhaava and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle eyes a RECORD start, final pre-sales targets Rs 35 crore

As per current trends and pre-bookings, the Japanese anime is expected to storm the Indian box office with an opening of Rs 13 crore to Rs 15 crore net. It will cross the lifetime earnings of previous successful anime films in India, including Suzume, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, and Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Story in less than a day.

The advances are spread throughout the entire weekend. Apart from national chains, Infinity Castle is releasing in all other premium formats and is registering phenomenal ticket sales. Overall, the movie has already crossed the Rs 20 crore gross of advance booking in India, as of 6 PM (September 10). Its final pre-sales are expected to be around Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore, which is a massive figure to say the least.

It will be the sixth-highest advance ever for a foreign film behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2, Avatar 2, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: The Conjuring: Last Rites records a drop on Wednesday, nears Rs 65 crore mark in India