Love Story Worldwide Box Office: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s romance clocks Rs 35 crore weekend

The Telugu film, Love Story, fronted by Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi has taken the biggest opening for an Indian film in the last 6 months as it clocked an opening weekend in the range of Rs 24.20 to 25.00 crore. The best fairing circuit for the film, as expected, was the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana belt with Nizam leading from the front.

This the biggest opening for an Indian film since the reopening of cinema halls after the second wave of pandemic. The performance was phenomenal in the overseas belt too has it clocked past Rs 8.20 crore (Gross) in its three-day run outside India. The worldwide gross total of Love Story stands in the range of Rs 35 crore. In terms of distributor share, the opening weekend biz of Love Story is super strong at Rs 17 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with worldwide share around the Rs 22 crore mark.

All India Nett: Rs 24.50 crore

All India Share: Rs 17.00 crore

Worldwide Share: Rs 22 crore

All India Gross: Rs 27.00 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 35.20 crore

Love Story was in the news recently in the national media when attended the music launch of the film in Hyderabad with Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and Chiranjeevi. For those unaware, Aamir and Naga Chaitanya are working together for the first time in the actor’s upcoming social drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is all gearing up for a Valentine’s Day 2022 opening.

Talking of Love Story, the worldwide rights are valued at Rs 35 crore, which means, the film is still Rs 15 crore short from emerging a clean hit. However, there is a positive talk about the film in the media and among the audiences and it is expected to record a steady run at the box-office over the next weekend too thereby emerging a profitable venture for all associated.

