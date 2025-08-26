War 2 vs Coolie Worldwide Box Office 2nd Monday: Rajinikanth's actioner maintains big margin over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film, collectively crosses Rs 800 crore mark

War 2 and Coolie are the two latest big-budget movies. Despite humongous production costs, both movies were seen as possible contenders for the Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. However, none of them could turn the pre-release projections into reality.

War 2 targets an end far behind Coolie on the global front

Advertisement

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led War 2 opened with Rs 79 crore gross at the box office and clocked a weekend cume of Rs 257 crore in 4 days. It started on a dismal note, which became one of the major reasons behind a wide gap in its collections when compared to Coolie's total cume. For the record, the Rajinikanth movie began its run with Rs 150 crore on Day 1 and raked in over Rs 371 crore in the first weekend.

By the end of the second weekend, War 2 fetched over Rs 335.45 crore while Coolie established a big lead of Rs 124 crore by smashing a figure of Rs 459 crore. As per estimates, the YRF spy universe movie added Rs 3.75 crore to the tally on its second Monday, while Coolie ended up grossing around Rs 4.5 crore. The 12-day worldwide cumes of War 2 and Coolie stand at Rs 339.20 crore and Rs 463.50 crore gross, respectively.

Collectively, both movies made a cumulative gross of Rs 802.75 crore. With the arrival of Param Sundari this weekend, War 2 and Coolie are heading towards their theatrical end soon.

Advertisement

Day-wise gross worldwide box office comparison between Coolie and War 2

Day Coolie War 2 Extended Week 1 Rs 418 crore Rs 305.50 crore 2nd Weekend Rs 41 crore Rs 29.95 crore 2nd Monday Rs 4.5 crore Rs 3.75 crore Total Rs 463.50 crore Rs 339.20 crore

Coolie and War 2 in cinemas

Coolie and War 2 are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day Hindi net box office of Param Sundari, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and more in India