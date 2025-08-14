Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office: Hombale's animated blockbuster collects Rs 124 crore in 3 weeks, gets impacted by War 2 and Coolie

Mahavatar Narsimha has been a surprise blockbuster, setting new records with its phenomenal theatrical run. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the blockbuster movie has performed exceptionally well at the box office, particularly in its Hindi-speaking markets. It has been out for three weeks since its release today. Let's take a look back at its overall collection in Hindi so far.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) fetches Rs 45.25 crore in 3rd week, collects Rs 124 crore overall

Released on July 25, 2025, the Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs 29 crore in the first week of its release. Ashwin Kumar's movie then fetched Rs 50 crore in the second week.

The blockbuster film added Rs 1.75 crore on the third Thursday, bringing its third week's business to Rs 45.25 crore. Now, the three-week cume collection of Mahavatar Narsimha stands at Rs 124.25 crore in Hindi markets.

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections 1st Week Rs 29 crore 2nd Week Rs 50 crore 3rd Week Rs 45.25 crore Total Rs 124.25 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha faces War 2 and Coolie

Mahavatar Narsimha, a joint venture of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, finally met with War 2 and Coolie at the box office today. Touted as the highest-grossing animated movie in India, it was impacted by the arrival of both the new releases.

Mahavatar Narsimha earlier left behind Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2. Now, all eyes are on how the devotional blockbuster movie will sustain itself amid the big clash in the upcoming week. Since both Hrithik Roshan's and Rajinikanth's respective films have faced rejection in Hindi markets, Mahavatar Narsimha will gain momentum during the weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha in theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or online ticketing applications and websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

