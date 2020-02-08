Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Collection Day 1: Disha Patani & Aditya’s film beats Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s flick

Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Collection report: This Friday, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang took on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Shikara. The box office clash resulted in Malang dominating at the ticket windows and Shikara lagging behind on Day 1.

Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Collection report: On Friday this week, two films of different genres clashed which included and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial Shikara. The box office clash between Malang and Shikara resulted in Disha and Aditya’s film dominating over the film based on Kashmira Pandits. As per the opening day estimates, Disha and Aditya’s Malang’s box office collection on Day 1 was more than Shikara by Rs 5.50 Crore.

As per Box office India, Malang witnessed a growth towards the evening shows on Friday and the box office collection on Day 1 was Rs 6.50 Crore nett. The collections for Disha and Aditya’s action thriller seemed fair as the occupancy after the first few shows on Friday was recorded at 15 to 20%. Malang’s box office collection on Saturday is expected to go up by 40-50% as the competition isn’t too strong and reviews of Disha and Aditya’s film are decent.

Also Read | Malang Movie Review: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s free spirited romance offers a racy thrill finish

On the other hand, Shikara’s day 1 box office collection was recorded at Rs 1 Crore nett. The film is based on a serious subject of Kashmiri Pandits and was involved in some controversies too. As per opening day collections, Shikara’s box office numbers are fair for a film with no major stars. However, the report stated that the opening day collections of Shikara are just from three big chains. The growth of the film will depend upon word of mouth and the reviews of the film.

Check out the day wise earnings of Malang:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 6.50 Crore

Check out the day wise earnings on Shikara:

Day 1, Friday- Rs 1 Crore

Malang directed by Mohit Suri has been the talk of the town due to the sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Disha and also due to Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu’s different avatar. The initial reviews of the film are good but the box office growth will depend on the business it does on Saturday and Sunday. As per Box office India, Malang must collect double digits on Sunday to sustain itself through the week. Shikara, on the other hand, will have to depend on reviews and word of mouth of the audience. The other film running in theatres is Jawaani Jaaneman that is facing a drop in collections due to Disha and Aditya starrer Malang.

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

Also Read | Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

Credits :Box Office India

Read More