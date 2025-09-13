Mirai (Hindi) Opening Day Box Office: Teja Sajja starrer opens at Rs 1.25 crore, targets jump on Saturday

Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, and starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has finally arrived in cinemas today. The fantasy action adventure film marks the return of Teja Sajja to the silver screens after his blockbuster film HanuMan. Originally a Telugu film, it was released in multiple languages including Hindi. For the record, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is distributing Mirai in the Hindi belt.

Mirai debuts with Rs 1.25 crore in Hindi, aims good jumps further

Set against the backdrop of a fantasy and mythological world, Mirai posted an opening of Rs 1.25 crore net at the Hindi box office, which is lower than Teja’s HanuMan opening. The movie needs to score good growth on Saturday and Sunday to reach a respectable number in the North Indian belt.

It opened to a favourable reception with some criticism towards its runtime and comic gags. However, the movie has the potential to pick up and sail through a successful theatrical run in North India. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs over the weekend and then on the weekdays.

Mirai has the benefit of no significant release in Hindi this weekend. However, it will have to face Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 from the second weekend. Let's see whether Mirai can continue the successful streak of Teja Sajja in the Hindi market or not.

Box office collection of Mirai in Hindi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 1.25 crore

Nationwide, the movie recorded an excellent opening of Rs 15 crore gross, with Rs 13 crore coming from Telugu markets alone.

Mirai in cinemas

Mirai is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mirai All India Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Teja Sajja records career best start, collects Rs 15 crore on Friday