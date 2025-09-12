Mirai All India Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Teja Sajja records career best start, collects Rs 15 crore on Friday

After HanuMan's super success, Teja Sajja returns to the screens with Mirai. The fantasy action adventure film, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, opened excellently at the Indian box office. Coming from Telugu cinema, Mirai was released in multiple languages including Hindi and has recorded a banger opening.

Mirai took an opening of Rs 15 crore gross, marking the biggest start for a Teja Sajja movie. It opened far better than the actor's previous hit, HanuMan which grossed around Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

Mirai kicks off well, aims for a superb weekend ahead

Produced by People Media Factory, Mirai recorded a Rs 13 crore opening in the Telugu twin states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The fantasy actioner managed to collect Rs 1.50 crore in Hindi while the rest of India contributed around Rs 50 lakh to the tally.

Co-starring Manoj Manchu, Mirai met with a majorly positive response with criticism towards its length and a few comic gags that turned roadblock for serious storytelling. However, it has enough mettle to sail through a favourable theatrical run. The Teja Sajja movie should aim for solid growth over the weekend, with strong jumps on Saturday and Sunday.

Box office collections of Mirai in India:

Particulars Box Office AP/TS Rs 13 crore North India Rs 1.50 crore Rest of India Rs 0.50 crore Total Rs 15 crore gross

Mirai remained one of the top priorities among the audience today, thanks to less competition from other film industries. However, it faced a clash with Japanese anime, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which also opened with a similar figure.

Mirai in cinemas

Mirai is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opens with RECORD Rs 16 crore in India, aims for a banger weekend