Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan makers to drop 1st single in early November 2025?

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year. Now, it appears that the makers are gearing up to kickstart the film's promotions soon, with the first single expected to drop in early November 2025.

Jana Nayagan to release its first single soon?

According to a report by Lets Cinema on X (formerly Twitter), the makers are likely to release the film's first single in the early days of November 2025.

Initially, there were rumors that the first track would arrive by Diwali 2025, but it seems the team decided to postpone it. However, as of now, the Jana Nayagan team has yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Recently, the project has been creating quite a buzz. Reports suggest that Jana Nayagan will feature a massive finale sequence, where Thalapathy Vijay's character faces off against multiple humanoids. The high-octane climax is expected to explore the theme of “Humans vs Al.”

The action sequence is rumored to be one of the most visually stunning moments ever crafted in Indian cinema. However, this information remains speculative until confirmed by the makers.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama, rumored to feature Thalapathy Vijay as a former police officer. Initially, reports suggested that the film would be a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari, but newer speculations indicate that the team merely acquired the rights to the Anil Ravipudi directorial to recreate a pivotal scene.

Featuring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles, the film is directed by H. Vinoth and also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and several others in important roles.

On Pooja's 35th birthday earlier this year, the makers unveiled a special poster revealing her character's name, Kayal.

The music and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fifth collaboration with Vijay after the 2023 blockbuster Leo. Additionally, rapper Hanumankind is confirmed to lend his voice to one of the tracks in the film.

Earlier, Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release in October 2025, but it was later postponed to Pongal 2026.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna says ‘I overwork’ on 8-hour shift debate, admits not having a say like Deepika Padukone