North America Box Office: Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown beats Amadeus and Funny Girl to become 11th highest grossing musical-biopic
Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown recently surpassed Amadeus and Funny Girl at the North American box office, becoming the 11th highest-grossing musical biopic with USD 52M and counting.
Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan musical biopic, A Complete Unknown, opened to rave reviews from critics on December 25, and it seems the acclaim from movie pundits did, in fact, convince viewers to see the offering in theaters—its box office collections reflect as much.
The film, directed by James Mangold and also starring Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, among others, has crossed USD 52 million in North America as of writing this article. This surpasses Amadeus and Funny Girl to become the 11th highest-grossing musical biopic of all time in the States.
Amadeus earned USD 52 million in the United States and Canada throughout its run, while Funny Girl grossed approximately USD 52.2 million. The former, a fictionalized account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, was released in 1984. Directed by Milos Forman, it starred F. Murray Abraham and Tom Hulce in lead roles and won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The latter, based on the life and career of comedian and Broadway star Fanny Brice, starred Barbra Streisand and debuted in 1968 under the direction of William Wyler.
A Complete Unknown chronicles the life of Bob Dylan from January 1961, when he moved from Minnesota to New York City, to July 1965, when he caused an uproar by playing electric instruments at the Newport Folk Festival. This gig wasn’t a mainstream project for Chalamet but more of an independent endeavor. His performance and the film’s box office success highlight his magnifying prominence in the industry.
The list of top-grossing musical biopics of all time is led by 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, which chronicles the life of Freddie Mercury, the iconic lead singer of the British rock band Queen.