Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 8: Kangana’s film SLUMPS below Varun’s flick on 2nd Friday

Panga vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 8: Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s dance flick released last Friday. Both films have dropped significantly on second Friday. Check out the box office collection on Day 8.

Panga vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 8 report: Last Friday saw a big clash between ’s sports drama Panga and , ’s dance film Street Dancer 3D. By the second Friday, the box office collection of Varun’s film and Kangana’s sports drama dropped significantly from the first day. On first friday, Street Dancer 3D collected Rs 9.50 Crore but on the second Friday the drop was massive. Similarly for Panga, opening day was at Rs 2 crore and the drop on the second Friday is slight.

As per Box office India estimates, Varun and Shraddha’s film collected Rs 1.25-1.50 Crore on second Friday while Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama raked in Rs 75 Lakhs. The drop from Thursday for Street Dancer 3D was by 50%. On the other hand, for Panga, the drop from Thursday’s collections was by 35 %. Both Panga and Street Dancer 3D have dropped massively from their first-day box office collections. Varun’s film and Kangana’s sports drama are entering the second week on a low note.

Both Street Dancer 3D and Panga were competing against each other and as well as ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is now into its 5th week. The new release this Friday, starrer Jawaani Jaaneman will give some competition to Street Dancer 3D and Panga. It will be interesting to see how the 4 films running at the box office perform. For Panga and Street Dancer 3D the collections on the second weekend are expected to slump even lower as the performance trend through first week has been on the downslide.

Check out the Street Dancer 3D Box office Collections in detail:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 9.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 12.50 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 17 Crore

Monday. Day 4- Rs 4.25 Crore

Tuesday, Day 5- Rs 3.50 Crore

Wednesday, Day 6- Rs 3 Crore

Thursday, Day 7- Rs 2.75 Crore

Friday, Day 8- Rs 1.25-1.50 Crore

Street Dancer 3D Total Box Office Collection - Rs 54.00 Crore (estimates)

Check out the Box office collections for Panga:

Day 1, Friday - 2,00,00,000

Day 2, Saturday - 4,25,00,000

Day 3, Sunday - 5,50,00,000

Day 4, Monday- 1,25,00,000

Day 5, Tuesday- 1, 20,00, 000

Day 6, Wednesday- 1, 20, 00, 000

Day 7, Thursday- 1, 10, 00, 000

Day 8, Friday- Rs 75 Lakhs

Total Panga movie box office collection- Rs 17.25 crore (estimates)

