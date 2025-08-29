Param Sundari Day One Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer opens on a good note, collects Rs 6.75 crore

Param Sundari, marking the fresh on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is finally playing in cinemas. The Tushar Jalota-directed romantic comedy drama opened on a good note after registering decent advance bookings. For the record, the movie hit the theaters after selling 34,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, on the opening day.

Estimates suggest that the movie has opened on the expected lines, thanks to its exciting promotional assets, especially the chartbuster song, Pardesiya, that went viral instantly. According to the estimates, Param Sundari has recorded an opening in the vicinity of Rs 6.50 crore to 7 crore net at the Indian box office.

Param Sundari takes a good opening, aims for an encouraging weekend

The movie has opened with positive to mixed word-of-mouth, which should help it further. Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Param Sundari should aim for solid growth over the weekend. If it manages to record an expected hike on Saturday and Sunday, it will be considered a good weekend performer. Looking at the current trends, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer should make at least Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend.

Since the movie doesn't have much competition as of now, Param Sundari has a great opportunity to gain most of the traction and sail through a favourable theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how the movie holds up in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collection of Param Sundari at the Indian box office

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 6.75 crore



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

