Kerala Box Office: Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra takes the lead over Hridayapoorvam; Headed to win the Onam clash

Hridayapoorvam and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra have locked horns at the box office this Onam. Both films opened to a positive response on their opening day, Thursday. Hridayapoorvam, being a Mohanlal starrer, took a stronger start, grossing Rs 3.25 crore on day 1 in Kerala. It's an impressive figure for a feel-good entertainer. Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, a larger-scale film, had a relatively subdued start, earning Rs 2.75 crore gross. However, the tables turned on Friday, with Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra not only posting a bigger single-day collection but also surpassing Hridayapoorvam’s two-day gross.

Advertisement

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Surges Ahead of Hridayapoorvam at the Kerala Box Office on Day 2

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra saw a remarkable 20 percent growth, collecting Rs 3.25 crore on Friday. In contrast, Hridayapoorvam experienced a typical 20 percent drop, earning Rs 2.60 crore. The total Kerala collections after two days stand at Rs 6 crore for Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra and Rs 5.85 crore for Hridayapoorvam.

Day-Wise Kerala Gross Collections of Hridayapoorvam and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra

Day Hridayapoorvam Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra 1 Rs 3.25 crore Rs 2.75 crore 2 Rs 2.60 crore Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 5.85 crore Rs 6 crore

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Poised to Widen Lead Over Hridayapoorvam

The gap between Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra and Hridaypoorvam is expected to grow in the coming days. Hailed as a landmark superhero film for Mollywood, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra could achieve exceptional numbers. Meanwhile, Hridayapoorvam, already a surefire success, has the potential to become a hit if it maintains steady performance. This would mark Mohanlal’s third consecutive success. His previous two films were all-time blockbusters, while Hridayapoorvam is likely to be a hit at best.

Advertisement

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Overtakes Hridayapoorvam Worldwide on Day 2

While Hridayapoorvam led at the global box office on day 1, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has now taken the lead worldwide. Mollywood continues to shine, with audiences enjoying two high-quality films this Onam. Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil, is also in theaters but has received mixed-to-negative reviews and is struggling to compete with the two giants.

Onam 2025 Theatrical Releases

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, Hridayapoorvam, and Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira are currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Top Opening Day of 2025 in Kerala: Mohanlal dominates top 3 spots with L2: Empuraan, Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam, Lokah settles at 5th