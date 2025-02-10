Channing Tatum Revives Magic Mike For a HILARIOUS Ad With Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC; WATCH

Channing Tatum’s latest stint in the Wrexham AFC commercial has got people talking! Ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the football club, it has attracted various celebrities, including Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Hugh Jackman.

The latest celeb to collaborate with Wrexham AFC was Reynolds’s good friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Tatum. He appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Stok Cold Brew Coffee alongside Wrexham players.

In the advertisement, the Step Up actor plays a coach motivating the players by offering them coffee. “Drink up, and most importantly, try to keep up,” he says before gulping his cold brew. This is followed by him busting some moves, reminiscent of his iconic Magic Mike character.

In the hilarious commercial, Tatum succeeds in motivating the football players with his charm, suave, and groovy dance moves to C+C Music Factory’s hit track Gonna Make You Sweat. Speaking to The Athletic, the Blink Twice actor opened up about his experience filming the commercial in the Wrexham dressing room.

He revealed that although he got to hang out with the players the night before filming—which also happened to be Elliot Lee’s birthday—he was “still nervous” about the shoot. “I knew I was going to have to make a fool out of myself the next day in front of them,” he added.

Advertisement

Tatum admitted that he was afraid the players, who were working hard for the current football season, might think of him as a “dumb” American actor. He went into the shoot presuming the worst but ended up having a delightful time. “I didn’t know what the vibe was going to be. But they were just so sweet,” he revealed.

Earlier this year, Tatum visited Wrexham with the Green Lantern actor to film the ad and shared a bunch of pictures of their trip on Instagram. He revealed that aside from caffeine and dancing, their visit to Wrexham was truly unforgettable.