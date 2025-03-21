Pixar's upcoming sequels include Toy Story 5, Coco 2 and Incredibles 3: Revisiting the box office of the originals

Pixar, in association with Disney, is set to bring back some of its most beloved franchises, with Toy Story 5, Coco 2, and Incredibles 3 all officially in the works. As fans eagerly await these sequels, here’s a look at how the original films in their respective series performed at the box office.

Upcoming Pixar Sequels: Box Office Legacy & Future

Toy Story 5

The Toy Story franchise has been one of Pixar’s most acclaimed projects. The original Toy Story (1995) revolutionized animation as the first fully CGI-animated feature, earning USD 373 million worldwide. Its subsequent entries only multiplied its success. Toy Story 2 (1999) earned USD 487 million globally, followed by Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, grossing mammoth USD 1 billion and USD 1.7 billion, each. With the return of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen confirmed, expectations for Toy Story 5 are high. The installment is set for release on June 19, 2026.

Coco 2

Coco 2 was announced only yesterday, with Disney CEO Bob Iger revealing that the title is eyeing a 2029 release window. The original film, which came out in 2017, is highly regarded for representing Mexican culture through its story. The film, which introduced Miguel, a 12-year-old aspiring musician, amassed USD 814 million worldwide and won two Academy Awards. The sequel, slated for the latter half of the decade, raises curiosity—will it explore Miguel’s adolescence or show him as a fully grown being in an afterlife adventure?

Advertisement

Incredibles 3

Incredibles remains one of Pixar’s most beloved franchises. The initial installment (2004) grossed USD 633 million worldwide. Incredibles 2 came out 14 years later, in 2018, and, as expected, went on to position itself in the prestigious billion-dollar club, earning USD 1.24 billion globally. Given that the second film ended with a new villainous threat emerging, fans long suspected a third part would be on the line. Pixar, however, has not yet announced the release date for the production.

Meanwhile, Elio, an original project by the studio, is set for release this summer. To make an impact, the movie will have to brave competition from the likes of Mission: Impossible 8, Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, How to Train Your Dragon, and more.

Elio will be in cinemas starting June 20.