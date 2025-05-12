Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 4: Dileep's comedy drama wins over audience; adds Rs 75 lakh on 1st Monday

The latest Malayalam movie, Prince & Family, is doing well at the box office. The film, starring Dileep in the lead role, has struck the right chords with the audience and received positive word-of-mouth, thus registering a good trend at the box office.

Prince & Family kicked off its box office journey by collecting Rs 80 lakh on its Day 1. It further witnessed an encouraging trend and collected Rs 90 lakh on Day 2, followed by Rs 1.25 crore on Day 3, wrapping its opening weekend at Rs 2.95 crore gross in Kerala.

As per estimates, the movie recorded a good hold on its first Monday and added Rs 75 lakh to the tally, showing a positive indicator. The total cume of Prince & Family now stands at Rs 3.70 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Released on May 9, alongside Padakkalam and Sarkeet, the Dileep starrer is showing better trends than both its rivals. The movie is heading towards a favourable end based on its current trends. If it trends well on the weekdays and then witnesses a good surge on the second weekend, it will sail through a successful theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:

Day Prince & Family 1 Rs 80 lakh 2 Rs 90 lakh 3 Rs 1.25 crore 4 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 3.70 crore

Prince & Family in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

