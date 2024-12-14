The Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is an unstoppable beast at the box office as the film has created yet another all-time record on the second Saturday. According to very early trends, the Sukumar directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs 41.00 crore to Rs 43.00 crore on the 10th day taking the total collections to Rs 458 crore. This is the biggest second Saturday in the history of Hindi Cinema, surpassing the previous best, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2, which scored Rs 33.00 crore.

There is an outside chance for Pushpa 2 to even get closer to the Rs 45 crore mark on the 10th Day, and that would be decided by the movement and momentum in the evening and night shows. If the film manages to do it, the 2nd Saturday of Pushpa 2, will be higher than the 2nd Sunday of Stree 2 (Rs 42 crore), which speaks volumes on the domination of the film at the box office. The 2nd weekend of Pushpa 2 could be around the Rs 115 crore mark, which will again be the highest of all time by a big margin.

The Allu Arjun starrer will zoom past the Rs 500 crore club on 2nd Sunday, and should become the third biggest feature film of all time in Hindi by Tuesday, as it will go past the collections of Animal, Bahubali 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2 in 13 days flat. The film will then be chasing the box office collections of Jawan and Stree 2, to emerge the #1 Hindi film of all time and also the first ever in history to enter the Rs 600 crore club.

The collections of Pushpa 2 are historic and the film poses a very strong chance to do the unthinkable i.e. hit the Rs 50 crore mark on 2nd Sunday. Pushpa 2 has established Allu Arjun as one of the most popular faces in the Hindi markets, and if he picks the right cards from hereon, he could emerge one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Indian Cinema in the long run.

Here’s a look at the day-wise Box Office collections of Pushpa 2 in Hindi:

Week One: Rs 391.50 crore (8 Days)

2nd Friday: Rs 24.50 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 42.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 458 crore

Note: These are numbers estimated based on very early trends and the actuals shall be updated by Sunday morning.

