Pushpa 2 Day 9 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil movie nets a staggering Rs 24 crore on 2nd Friday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is creating quite a buzz at the box office these days. Why not? It is setting new records during its on-going theatrical run. In India, Pushpa 2 has crossed Rs 800 crore in eight days and in global markets, it has grossed over Rs 1000 crore within same time.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Nets Rs 24 Crore On Day 9; Zooms Past Rs 400 Crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule started its journey with an opening of Rs 65 crore and has now crossed Rs 400 crore at the Hindi box office. As per an early estimates, on second Friday, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film earned Rs 24 crore, bringing its cume Hindi language net collection to Rs 416 crore.

On Day 9, Pushpa 2 witnessed a slight dip of Rs 1 crore as compared to Day 8. However, the much-hyped action drama continue to maintain a remarkable hold at the box office.

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 66 crore 4 Rs 77 crore 5 Rs 42 crore 6 Rs 35 crore 7 Rs 29 crore 8 Rs 25 crore 9 Rs 24 crore Total Rs 416 crore in 9 days

Pushpa 2 Hindi To Touch Rs 500 Crore By Second Weekend's End

Pushpa 2 has created a mass hysteria among cinephiles especially in Hindi markets. North India is propelling the film to reach greater milestone, thanks to its die-hard Hindi-speaking fans.

The Hindi version of Sukumar's directorial is now eyeing the Rs 500 crore mark which can easily happen by the end of second weekend. In its full run, we may see it perhaps net Rs 700 crore too, which would be insane and never seen before.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet? Don't miss watching the record-breaker in theatres since there is no screen that's better than the silver screen.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

